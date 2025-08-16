PayPay Takes Step for U.S. Listing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese mobile payment service provider PayPay Corp. has taken a step for its public listing in the United States.

The company said Friday that it has submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a draft registration statement relating to the listing of American depositary shares representing its common shares on a U.S. stock exchange.

The exact schedule, size and price for the public listing have yet to be determined, said PayPay, a joint venture between major mobile phone carrier SoftBank Corp. and LY Corp., which operates messaging app Line and internet portal Yahoo.

SoftBank and LY expect PayPay will remain under their aegis after the completion of its U.S. listing procedures.

At a press conference in May to announce earnings results, LY President Takeshi Idezawa said that preparations have been launched for PayPay's possible public listing in the United States.

