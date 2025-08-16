China Urges Japan to Make Right Choice

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, announcing on Friday the country's position regarding the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, urged Japan to make the right choice.

Remembering the past can help avoid straying onto the wrong path, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee, told a press conference held after his meeting with foreign ministers from Mekong River states, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

International documents such as the Potsdam Declaration clearly defined Japan's responsibility for the war and required it to return territories including Taiwan to China, Wang said.

However, some in Japan are attempting to glorify its invasion and distort history, he said, calling such actions a challenge to the postwar international order.

Also on Friday, Liu Jinsong, director-general of the Chinese ministry's Department of Asian Affairs, summoned Akira Yokochi, the No. 2 official at the Japanese Embassy in Beijing, and protested against visits to Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine by cabinet ministers of the administration of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and others on the day, which marked the 80th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II.

