Climber Attacked by Bear in Hokkaido Mountain Found Dead

Sapporo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--A male climber who went missing after being attacked by a bear in Mount Rausu in Hokkaido, northern Japan, was found dead Friday afternoon.

The body of the man was discovered on the 1,661-meter mountain in the town of Shari by hunters who were searching for him.

The Hokkaido police department identified the man as Keisuke Sota, a 26-year-old corporate worker from Tokyo's Sumida Ward, based on his personal belongings.

Sota went missing after he was attacked by a bear while he was descending Mount Rausu with a friend Thursday. He was dragged into a bush by the bear.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, hunters encountered three bears, possibly a parent and two cubs, about 200 meters southwest of the mountain trail where Sota was attacked. The hunters found Sota's body as they killed the bears. Bloodstains and drag marks, as well as clothing and a wallet, were found in a nearby bush.

