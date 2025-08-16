U.N. Chief Guterres to Visit Japan to Attend TICAD 9

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Japan to attend the upcoming Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD 9, the United Nations said Friday.

Guterres will underscore the importance of TICAD, according to Stephane Dujarric, a spokesperson for the U.N. leader.

In his address at the opening ceremony for TICAD 9, to be held in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, for three days from Wednesday, Guterres will say that TICAD is a forum to highlight Africa's potential, such as having the youngest population in the world and abundant natural resources, Dujarric said.

After attending the conference, Guterres is slated to visit the ongoing World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka.

