Hiroshima A-Bomb Survivor Calls for Nuclear Abolition in Australia

Sydney, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--A woman who survived the U.S. atomic bombing of the western Japan city of Hiroshima 80 years ago called for the abolition of nuclear weapons in a lecture in Sydney on Saturday.

"In the near future, no (atomic bomb) survivors are living," Keiko Ogura, 88, said, adding that she wants to share her story beyond national borders and generations.

She said: "We have to work right now. You can do that. I can pass my baton to you, young people."

Ogura, who was exposed to radiation from the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, when she was 8 years old, has been talking about the devastation from the nuclear attack in English in about 50 countries. During the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in May 2023, she met with leaders from the participating countries.

In Saturday's lecture, Ogura used photos and pictures to describe Hiroshima's sudden destruction due to the bombing and her experience of being exposed to "black rain" containing radioactive substances.

