Sho Miyake's "Tabi to Hibi" Wins Top Prize at Locarno Film Festival

Paris, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese film director Sho Miyake's "Tabi to Hibi" (Two Seasons, Two Strangers) has won the top prize in the international competition division at the 78th Locarno Film Festival on Saturday.

Miyake, 41, was handed the Pardo d'Oro, or Golden Leopard, prize at the award ceremony held in Locarno, southern Switzerland, on Saturday.

This is the first Japanese movie to receive the award since 2007, when "Ai no Yokan" (The Rebirth), directed by Masahito Kobayashi, was given the prize.

Tabi to Hibi depicts a story in which a playwright who gets stuck takes a fresh look at her life through an encounter during a trip. South Korean actress Shim Eun-kyung plays the role of the playwright. Japanese actor Shinichi Tsutsumi and Japanese actress Yumi Kawai also perform in the movie.

The movie will hit the screen in Japan in November.

