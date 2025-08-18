CDP Leader Shifts to Seek Policy Common Ground with LDP

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--The head of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is leaning toward seeking common ground on policies with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's administration, amid a surge in popularity for emerging political parties.

In stark contrast to his previous adversarial stance against the prime minister, CDP chief Yoshihiko Noda now hopes to achieve quick positive results amid concerns over waning public support for well-established political parties as shown in the July 20 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

The CDP leader is in a precarious position amid a sense of growing caution among other opposition parties and the uncertain future of the Ishiba administration.

"We're facing a major opportunity to pick 'resolution over confrontation,'" Noda told a press conference on Aug. 8, borrowing a slogan from the rival opposition Democratic Party for the People, to highlight his resolve to realize policy pledges made for the Upper House election.

Meanwhile, Ishiba needs cooperation from opposition parties, with his Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, not holding a combined majority in either chamber of the Diet.

