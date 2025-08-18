Office Tours Give Tokyo Female Students Glimpse of Science

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--About 60 companies, organizations and government agencies have been inviting female junior and senior high school students in Tokyo to visit their offices this summer to convey the attraction of science and technology.

The initiative is intended to encourage female students to choose to learn science and technology subjects in higher education as Japan lags behind others in terms of the proportion of women engaged in the field.

The host entities introduce cutting-edge technologies to visiting female students and arrange meetings for them to communicate with female researchers.

Fujitsu Ltd., a Japanese electronics maker, last month invited some 30 female junior and senior high school students to a facility showcasing its technologies in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

The students looked on the company's products, including a quantum computer and a judging support system for gymnastics performances utilizing 3D sensors and artificial intelligence.

