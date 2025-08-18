German Foreign Minister Keen to Deepen Ties with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Sunday expressed his eagerness to reinforce his country's cooperation with Japan in order to stabilize the international order.

Germany and Japan are standing together against the crisis of the global security environment caused by Russia and China, Wadephul said in a statement released before his trip to Japan from Monday.

It will be Wadephul's first visit to Asia since he took office in May. He is set to hold a strategic dialogue with Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya during his stay in the country.

Wadephul also said that Germany and Japan face common trade issues such as unfair practices by China and high U.S. tariffs.

Germany has much to learn from Japan, which is ahead of other countries in the field of economic security, said Wadephul, an expert on issues in Japan.

