Japan, Germany Confirm Cooperation over Economic Security

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, agreed Monday to enhance cooperation in economic security, such as strengthening supply chains for semiconductors and critical minerals.

During their first strategic dialogue, held at the Foreign Ministry's Iikura Guest House in Tokyo, Iwaya told Wadephul that the international order remains challenging and that the need for cooperation and collaboration between Japan and Germany is increasing.

This is Wadephul's first visit to Japan since he took office in May.

Wadephul said that Japan is a special Asian partner with shared values and interests.

Germany is strengthening its involvement in the Indo-Pacific region.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]