Japan's Akie Iwai Claims First LPGA Victory at Portland Classic

Portland, Oregon, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese golfer Akie Iwai captured her first LPGA tour title on Sunday at the Standard Portland Classic in the U.S. state of Oregon, finishing at 24 under par.

At Columbia Edgewater Country Club, a par-72 course, the 23-year-old Japanese took the outright lead Saturday, edging the runner-up by two strokes in the third round.

In Sunday's final round, Iwai sealed her maiden LPGA victory with a bogey-free 66 that included six birdies.

The title, which followed her twin sister Chisato Iwai's win at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open in May, marked the first time that twin sisters have both won LPGA titles in the Americas.

At the Portland Classic, Chisato finished the final round with 64 strokes, coming in third at 19 under.

