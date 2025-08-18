2 Firefighters Dead in Fire in Osaka

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--A fire broke out in the busy Minami entertainment district in the western Japan city of Osaka on Monday morning, leaving two firefighters dead.

Two buildings were affected by the blaze near Ebisu Bridge over the Dotonbori River, an area bustling with young people and tourists, according to the Osaka prefectural police department and the city's fire department.

Three other firefighters and a woman in her 20s were taken to hospital but remain conscious.

