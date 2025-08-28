80 Years On: Private War Museums in Japan under Threat

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Eighty years after the end of World War II, privately run war museums in Japan are at a crossroads, with aging operators and financial strains threatening their survival.

Some have already decided to close, prompting experts to warn that valuable wartime documents and artifacts could be scattered or lost to the public.

At 76, Jikai Taketomi serves as director of a war museum in the town of Kotake, Fukuoka Prefecture, in western Japan, an institution aligned to the wishes of his father, Tomio, who died in 2002 at age 84. Opened in 1979, the museum reflects Tomio's conviction that "the tragedy of the war must never be repeated."

Tomio witnessed the end of the war in Singapore as a soldier in the former Imperial Japanese Army. After returning home, he converted the family house into an exhibition space, displaying uniforms, firearms and other artifacts. The museum's guiding principle, Taketomi explains, is to let visitors "touch and feel things that were owned by real people," so that the human cost of conflict is felt as well as understood.

The museum also confronts the harm committed by the Japanese military. "Public museums tend to emphasize exhibits about the damage Japan suffered," Taketomi notes. "Precisely because we are a private museum, we can allow visitors to handle artifacts and advocate peace from the perpetrators' perspective as well," he adds with evident pride.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]