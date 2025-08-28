80 Years On: Hometown Donations Used to Preserve Wartime Memories

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Some local governments in Japan are tapping the "furusato nozei" hometown donation program, which offers tax deductions, to solicit contributions for projects aimed at passing on memories of World War II to younger generations.

Eighty years after the end of the war, initiatives are underway in some regions to keep the tragic history, from kamikaze suicide attack units to devastating air raids, from fading, by leveraging digital technology to renovate exhibition facilities and produce documentary footage.

Chiran Peace Museum in Minamikyushu, Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, has unveiled a revamped 3D diorama of the Chiran airfield and its surroundings, opening the updated exhibit on July 31. The museum preserves materials on the young pilots who flew from the Imperial Japanese Army's largest suicide attack base in the closing months of World War II.

To fund the upgrade, the city ran a crowdfunding-style appeal under the hometown donation program for about three months starting last November. The broader program allows people to donate to any local government, not just their hometown, with most of the donation deductible from resident and income taxes.

"The platform allowed us to reach prospective donors nationwide," says a city official involved in the project. The drive raised 4,065,000 yen toward a 5-million-yen goal. Of the 126 donors, 109, or nearly 90 pct, lived outside the prefecture.

