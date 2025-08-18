Japan's Nikkei, TOPIX Stock Indexes Hit New Highs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nikkei 225 and broader TOPIX stock indexes closed at fresh all-time highs in Tokyo trading on Monday as a wide range of issues attracted buying amid a global stock market rally.

The Nikkei gained 336.00 points, or 0.77 pct, to 43,714.31, while the TOPIX index rose 13.28 points, or 0.43 pct, to 3,120.96.

"Investors expect corporate earnings to improve in the fiscal year ending in March 2027," an official at a major securities company said of the recent bullish run.

Still, an official at a midsize securities company said, "It is too early to factor in outlooks for the next fiscal year." This means that the recent rally in Japanese stock prices cannot be justified easily, the official said.

An official at a domestic securities firm said that the rally has been led by short-term overseas funds and "won't last long."

