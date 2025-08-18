Komeito Head Supports Ishiba Staying as Prime Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Tetsuo Saito, head of Komeito, the junior partner in Japan's Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling coalition, has thrown his support behind Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba staying in his post.

Saito expressed support for Ishiba in an interview article published in the Weekly Gendai magazine Monday. He was interviewed together with former LDP policy chief Shizuka Kamei.

The Komeito chief noted that Komeito avoids interfering in LDP disputes over the prime minister's fate in principle, but said that his party bears responsibility for supporting Ishiba in the parliamentary vote that elected him prime minister.

Komeito will support Ishiba as long as he stays in office, the party chief said.

Saito also voiced hopes that the opposition Democratic Party for the People would join the coalition government, after the ruling bloc lost its majority in both chambers of parliament following the July election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]