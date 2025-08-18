Masaharu Fukuyama Attended “Inappropriate” Fuji TV Parties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Singer and actor Masaharu Fukuyama participated in parties deemed inappropriate by a third-party panel that investigated issues with Fuji Television Network Inc., it was learned Monday.

Fukuyama, 56, and his talent agency confirmed his attendance on its official website and elsewhere, following a report by a weekly magazine on the day. He told the magazine that he deeply regretted his actions.

According to a report published in March by the third-party panel, the parties were organized by former Fuji TV Executive Vice President Toru Ota once or twice a year since 2005, with participants including female employees and announcers of the broadcaster.

Conversation topics often included sexual content, and one participant felt uncomfortable, the panel report said.

The magazine quoted Fukuyama as saying that he felt like a party host and wanted to liven up the mood, but he went about it in the wrong way.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]