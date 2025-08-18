Maehara Drops Vision for Non-LDP, Non-JCP Govt

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Seiji Maehara, former co-leader of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), suggested Monday that he has dropped his vision for a coalition government that excludes both the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japanese Communist Party.

Maehara had maintained the non-LDP, non-JCP vision in his pursuit of a two-party political system in Japan.

However, he told reporters in the western city of Kyoto, “As a multiparty system spreads, a bipartisan system is quite difficult (to realize).”

“Many people don’t want a two-party system, and I feel it’s impossible (to realize a two-party system),” Maehara said.

Maehara stepped down as party co-leader following Nippon Ishin’s lackluster performance in last month’s House of Councillors election.

