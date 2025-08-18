Itochu, Seven Bank to Start Talks on Capital, Biz Alliance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. and Seven Bank said Monday that they will start negotiations to form a capital and business alliance.

They are expected to discuss the possibility of cooperation on automated teller machines at outlets of FamilyMart Co., the convenience store arm of Itochu.

Itochu is considering acquiring a stake of some 20 pct in Seven Bank. They aim to reach an agreement around September or October.

The bank operates over 28,000 ATMs at convenience stores and other locations across Japan.

FamilyMart has some 16,000 ATMs in its stores, including machines from E-net Co. Costs may be saved if the convenience stores replace their existing ATMs with those provided by Seven Bank.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]