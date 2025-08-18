Japan, Germany Confirm Cooperation over Economic Security

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, agreed Monday to enhance cooperation on economic security, such as strengthening supply chains for critical minerals.

During their meeting in Tokyo, they also confirmed that Japan and Germany will hold a bilateral meeting of foreign and defense ministers at an early date.

Iwaya and Wadephul shared the view that security in Europe and the Atlantic and that in the Indo-Pacific region are inseparable.

"Japan welcomes Germany's increasing engagement in the Indo-Pacific region," Iwaya said at a joint press conference after the meeting. Wadephul said the significance of the Indo-Pacific region is increasingly recognized in Europe.

Wadephul also said China has repeatedly and openly attempted to change the status quo in the Indo-Pacific region.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]