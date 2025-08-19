JR Train Demand Strong during Bon Holiday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--The number of passengers using the Shinkansen bullet train and limited express train services of six Japan Railways Group companies during this summer’s “bon” holiday period in Japan increased 8 pct from a year earlier.

A total of 13,179,000 passengers used these services on 46 major routes between Aug. 8 and Sunday, the JR companies said Monday. The increase partly reflected steady demand for visiting the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka.

According to the JR companies, passengers using the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen services for visiting the Kansai western region increased 13 pct and 7 pct, respectively.

In eastern Japan, train usage increased for trips to cooler destinations, such as the Tohoku northeastern region and the town of Karuizawa in Nagano Prefecture, central Japan.

Meanwhile, train usage for traveling to destinations in the Kyushu southwestern region was affected by service disruptions caused by record-breaking heavy rainfall between Aug. 8 and 11.

