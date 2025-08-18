Ministop Falsifies Expiration Dates for Onigiri, Other Products

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Convenience store chain Ministop Co. said Monday that its internal investigation has found falsifications of expiration dates for onigiri and other food products at 23 stores in Japan.

The company will suspend sales of onigiri, bento and deli items made in each store’s kitchen, until preventive measures are implemented.

The 23 stores are located in Tokyo, Osaka, Saitama, Aichi, Kyoto, Hyogo and Fukuoka prefectures. No health issues have been reported among customers.

Ministop released a statement on its official website, apologizing for the great inconvenience and vowing to identify the cause and prevent any recurrence.

