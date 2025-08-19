Japan Steel Industry Urges Govt to Close Anti-Dumping Loopholes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Iron and Steel Federation and other industry groups have urged the government to establish a system soon to prevent the exploitation of "loopholes" that allow Chinese steel to avoid anti-dumping duties.

The groups emphasized the growing need for countermeasures amid increasing pressure from Chinese steel exports to Japan.

They claimed that efforts to avoid the anti-dumping duties are rampant, including shipping through third countries and minimal processing.

While the government is currently studying whether it is necessary to impose anti-dumping tariffs on items including Chinese hot-dip galvanized steel sheets, the groups argued that the duties would be ineffective without combatting these efforts.

According to the groups, Japan and Indonesia are the only members of the Group of 20 major economies without a system to combat efforts to avoid anti-dumping duties.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]