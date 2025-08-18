2 Men Arrested over Shooting of Japanese Nationals in Manila

Newsfrom Japan

Manila, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Philippine police arrested two male suspects on Monday for the shooting of two Japanese nationals in Manila last week.

The police said that one of the men is thought to have carried out the shooting. The other is said to be a tour guide.

Authorities said that the victims were a 53-year-old and a 42-year-old traveling in the Philippines and that somebody may have hired the suspects to kill them.

The victims were heading to their hotel in a taxi around 10:40 p.m. Friday local time when a man approached them and instructed them to get out. They were shot and killed as soon as they left the taxi.

The man stole their luggage and fled with an accomplice on a motorcycle.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]