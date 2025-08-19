"Kokuho" Makes over 10 B. Yen in Box Office Revenue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese movie "Kokuho" has made over 10.5 billion yen in box office revenue in Japan in its first 73 days of release, up to Sunday, according to film distributor Toho Co.

It is the first time in 22 years that the revenue of a live-action Japanese movie has topped 10 billion yen, since "Bayside Shakedown 2," which was released in 2003 and earned 17.35 billion yen.

Kokuho is already the third highest-grossing Japanese live-action movie ever after Bayside Shakedown 2 and the 1983 movie "Antarctica," which grossed 11 billion yen.

Directed by Lee Sang-il, Kokuho is a film adaptation of Shuichi Yoshida's same-name novel.

A story of the turbulent life of a kabuki actor, the movie stars Ryo Yoshizawa as the protagonist who dedicates himself to traditional Japanese performing arts. Ryusei Yokohama plays the role of his rival actor.

