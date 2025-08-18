Don Quijote Parent Posts Record Annual Net Profit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug.18 (Jiji Press)--The parent company of discount store operator Don Quijote Co. on Monday reported a record net profit for the year through this June, thanks to strong duty-free purchases by visitors from abroad.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp.'s consolidated net profit grew 2.0 pct from the previous year to 90.5 billion yen, also reflecting robust sales of its private-label products.

For the year to next June, the company projected higher sales and profits, expecting its net profit to reach 100 billion yen for the first time.

“We will build a company that can earn 300 billion yen in operating profit,” Representative Director Hideki Moriya, who is set to become the new president of Pan Pacific International on Sept. 26, told a press conference in Tokyo on Monday.

On the same day, the company also released a long-term management plan for the next 10 years, which includes a target of opening 250 new Don Quijote stores. It will also launch a new store brand focusing on food products in 2026 and plans to open 200 to 300 outlets under the brand in the next decade.

