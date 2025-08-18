Musee Platinum Operator to Undergo Bankruptcy Proceedings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Monday ordered the start of bankruptcy proceedings for the operator of Musee Platinum, a major hair removal salon chain for women, according to credit research firm Teikoku Databank Ltd.

This is the largest bankruptcy ever of a hair removal salon, leaving debts totaling about 26 billion yen and affecting some 200,000 creditors, including customers.

Since last year, the salon chain has struggled to pay salaries and has been forced to close outlets due to deteriorating earnings.

Former employees filed for the company’s bankruptcy with the court in May, while the company decided in June to dissolve itself and seek special liquidation.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]