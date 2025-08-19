Hon Hai, SoftBank to Jointly Make Data Center Equipment in Ohio

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. will work with Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. to make equipment related to artificial intelligence data centers in Ohio, local media quoted Young Liu, chairman of the Taiwanese contract electronics manufacturer, as saying on Monday.

The move is part of the Stargate Project, an investment plan led by the Japanese technology investor and others to build new AI infrastructure in the United States.

Hon Hai and SoftBank will establish a fifty-fifty joint venture to design and make data center equipment, according to local media.

The joint company will use the Taiwanese firm’s former electric vehicle factory that SoftBank acquired earlier this month.

