SoftBank to Invest 2 B. Dollars in Intel

Newsfrom Japan

Washington/Silicon Valley, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--SoftBank Group Corp. said Monday that it will invest 2 billion dollars in Intel Corp. to promote semiconductor innovation in the United States.

The Japanese technology investor will pay 23 dollars per share of Intel common stock.

“This strategic investment reflects our belief that advanced semiconductor manufacturing and supply will further expand in the United States, with Intel playing a critical role,” SoftBank Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son said in a statement.

“I appreciate the confidence he has placed in Intel with this investment,” Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan said of Son.

The investment comes as the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is in talks to acquire a 10 pct stake in the troubled chipmaker in a deal estimated at 10.5 billion dollars, according to U.S. media reports.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]