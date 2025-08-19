KDDI Launches Service to Design Offices with AI, Robotics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--KDDI Corp. on Tuesday launched a new service to design and operate offices, factories, warehouses, stores and stadiums equipped with artificial intelligence and robots.

Targeting clients mainly in Japan and Southeast Asia, the Japanese telecom company aims to generate 80 billion yen in revenue from the new service in fiscal 2028.

The new service is expected to reduce additional construction costs or periods, by anticipating the electrical wiring needs and robot flows at the planning stage of constructing, relocating or renovating buildings.

Starting in fiscal 2026, KDDI also plans to offer free generative AI tools that can propose office interiors and equipment from multiple vendors and create layout processes.

KDDI Managing Executive Officer Masatoshi Natani said making offices more attractive would help secure talent at a time when hiring capable people is a challenge for companies.

