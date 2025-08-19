Japan to Participate in Security Guarantees for Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Tuesday that the country will be involved in providing Ukraine with security guarantees to deter Russia from launching another invasion.

"We'll thoroughly discuss what our nation can and should do, including in terms of laws and capabilities, and fulfil our appropriate role," Ishiba told reporters at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

Ishiba stressed the need for an early ceasefire in Ukraine. "Achieving peace will take time," he said, adding, "We must put an end to the slaughtering of innocent people through an early ceasefire."

His statements came after NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said Monday that 30 countries, including Japan, will be involved in offering security guarantees for Ukraine.

