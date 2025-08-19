Pachinko Parlor Worker Arrested in Robbery Case

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Police in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, arrested a 23-year-old pachinko parlor employee on Tuesday over a robbery case in which the employee allegedly opened the parlor's safe while pretending to be threatened to do so by a 19-year-old accomplice.

Issa Manabe, 23, is suspected of conspiring with others to trespass into the parlor, located in the Fukushima city of Aizuwakamatsu, and steal about 28 million yen in cash from the safe around 1:50 a.m. on Aug. 12.

Police have not disclosed whether the suspect admitted to the trespassing and theft charges.

In the case, the 19-year-old, a vocational school student, and Ren Murayama, a 21-year-old part-time worker believed to have acted as the driver, had already been arrested on robbery charges.

Manabe's involvement in the case came to light based on the two's statements and other circumstances.

