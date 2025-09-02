80 Years On: As a Boy, Returnee Unwittingly "Killed" Mother, Sister in China

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--In the summer of 1946, shortly before leaving former Manchuria in northeastern China for Japan, 11-year-old Toshiaki Murakami unknowingly gave poison--handed to him by adults--to his frail mother, Koma, and his one-year-old sister, Fumiko, and lost them both.

Now 90 and living in Kyoto, western Japan, Murakami continues to share the searing memories etched in his mind. "I want to highlight the futility and misery of war," he says.

Murakami was born in 1934 in what is now Kameoka, Kyoto Prefecture. In 1938, after his father took a job with an affiliate of South Manchuria Railway, then a major state-directed railway operator in Japanese-controlled Manchuria, the family moved to mainland China. His father was drafted during the war and never returned. Murakami and his family witnessed the end of World War II in Siping, Manchuria.

The family of five--Murakami, his mother, two younger brothers and a younger sister--survived the Soviet invasion of Manchuria that began in August 1945, as well as artillery exchanges in the city during the Chinese Civil War from 1946 onward.

Around July 1946, the family finally secured passage back to Japan as part of a mass repatriation from Manchuria, in a program that ultimately brought home 1.04 million people. Before departure, five or six Japanese men came to their house and handed Murakami a bottle they described as "liquid medicine." Surrounded by the men, he followed their instructions and gave the liquid to his baby sister, Fumiko, who was in her mother's arms. She died almost instantly, her eyes wide open.

