SoftBank to Invest 2 B. Dollars in Intel

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--SoftBank Group Corp. said Tuesday that it will invest 2 billion dollars in Intel Corp. to promote semiconductor innovation in the United States.

The Japanese technology investor will pay 23 dollars per share of Intel common stock, an investment likely to give SoftBank a stake of about 2 pct in the U.S. company.

The investment comes as the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly in talks to acquire a 10 pct stake in the troubled chipmaker.

"This strategic investment reflects our belief that advanced semiconductor manufacturing and supply will further expand in the United States, with Intel playing a critical role," SoftBank Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son said in a statement.

"I appreciate the confidence he has placed in Intel with this investment," Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan said of Son. Tan served as an outside director on SoftBank's board from 2020 to 2022.

