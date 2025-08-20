Japanese Manufacturers Relocating Headquarters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Toshiba Corp., Fujitsu Ltd. and other major Japanese manufacturers are relocating their headquarters functions from central Tokyo to elsewhere in the country in response to the spread of remote work.

These moves are also aimed at improving coordination among research development, manufacturing and corporate planning officials.

Toshiba is moving its headquarters from a high-rise building in Shibaura, Tokyo, where it has been for about 40 years, to a building in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of the Japanese capital.

Its executive office and corporate planning department have been relocated to Kawasaki, and the remaining public relations department will move to the new office by the end of this month.

The Toshiba name is derived from Shibaura, while Kawasaki hosted a former incandescent lamp factory of the company.

