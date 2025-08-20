Osaka Expo Organizer Aims to Prevent Recurrence of Train Issue

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition is tackling transportation challenges after a service suspension on Osaka Metro Co.'s Chuo Line stranded visitors at the site last week.

On Monday, the association admitted that information sharing about the incident was insufficient, vowing to improve its handling of such cases.

The incident occurred at a time when ticket sales for the Expo, which runs through mid-October, are growing. Some 18.66 million tickets had been sold by Friday, with the association aiming to achieve its final goal of selling 23 million tickets. The Expo venue of the artificial island of Yumeshima is expected to become even busier.

"We will quickly improve what we should by learning lessons from the latest case," Hiroyuki Ishige, secretary-general of the association, said at a press conference on Monday, referring to the train suspension.

He said the association will review its emergency information-sharing and food and beverage distribution operations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]