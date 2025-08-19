Tohoku Electric to Halt Onagawa N-Plant Reactor

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Tohoku Electric Power Co. said Tuesday that it will suspend operations of the No. 2 reactor at its Onagawa nuclear power plant in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, from around Thursday to replace faulty equipment.

The power utility detected malfunctions by June in two of the four devices installed inside the reactor's containment vessel. The devices are designed to measure the concentration of hydrogen gas produced if nuclear fuel and other materials melt during a nuclear accident.

Tohoku Electric had initially planned to replace the devices during its regular inspection in January 2026, but decided to exchange all four units ahead of schedule after it became possible to procure the necessary equipment. The reactor is expected to resume operations in about 10 days.

The Onagawa plant's No. 2 reactor is a boiling water reactor, the same type that was used at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant. The No. 2 reactor went back online last October after an approximately 13-year hiatus. It resumed commercial operations last December after a temporary suspension due to safety checks and problems with measurement equipment.

