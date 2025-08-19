3-Year Prison Term Sought for Ex-Kadokawa Chairman over Bribery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prosecutors on Tuesday sought a three-year prison sentence for Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, former chairman of publisher Kadokawa Corp., for allegedly bribing a former executive of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee.

Fifteen people have been indicted over a series of five corruption cases linked to the Tokyo Games, of whom 12 have received guilty sentences. Rulings have been finalized for 11 of them.

Kadokawa, 81, has been indicted for giving bribes to Haruyuki Takahashi, 81, former executive of the organizing committee. Kadokawa has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

During Kadokawa's trial at Tokyo District Court, prosecutors said that the publisher's Olympics-related operations were carried out at the discretion of the former chairman, who effectively led company management at the time.

Kadokawa was briefed on the legal risk of paying money to Takahashi and approved making payments in the name of consulting fees, prosecutors argued.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]