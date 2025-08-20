JPYC to Start Issuance of Japan's 1st Stablecoin in Autumn

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese fintech company JPYC Inc. has said that it will start issuing the country's first stablecoin, a type of crypto asset, as early as this autumn.

The Tokyo-based firm was approved by the Financial Services Agency as a funds transfer service provider on Monday, getting qualified to issue stablecoins. The company expects its stablecoin to be used for individual international money transfers and corporate payments.

"We want people in the world to use Japanese yen through our stablecoin," Noritaka Okabe, JPYC's CEO, said at a press conference on Tuesday. He said that the firm aims to issue 1 trillion yen's worth of the stablecoin over three years.

JPYC sets the upper limit of issuance at 1 million yen's worth of stablecoin per client per business day. There is no limit on the amount that can be transferred or held. Transfer and issuance fees are free.

Stablecoins are a form of electronic payment using blockchain technology. Unlike other crypto assets, stablecoins are backed by legal tender or government bonds and are pegged one-to-one to a specific currency. They enable quick payments and remittances at low cost.

