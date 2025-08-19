Japanese Suspected of Ordering Killings of 2 Nationals in Manila

Newsfrom Japan

Manila, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Philippine police said Tuesday that a Japanese national living in Japan is highly likely to have ordered the fatal shootings of two Japanese men in Manila last week.

At a press conference, authorities said that the Japanese person is believed to have hired Philippine men, who were arrested on Monday, to kill the two Japanese men due to financial troubles between them.

The arrested suspects were paid a reward of 9 million pesos, or about 23 million yen, with an initial payment of 10,000 pesos.

According to police and other sources, 50-year-old Albert Manabat is suspected of carrying out the shootings. His 62-year-old brother Abel Manabat, a tour guide, was also arrested.

The Japanese person who ordered the shootings is believed to have visited the Philippines frequently. Abel was a driver for the person during a trip and was apparently asked to kill the two Japanese men.

