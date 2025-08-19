Japan to Participate in Security Guarantees for Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Tuesday that his country will participate in providing Ukraine with security guarantees to deter Russia from launching another invasion.

"We'll thoroughly discuss what our nation can and should do, including from the perspectives of laws and capabilities, and play an appropriate role," Ishiba told reporters at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

The prime minister made the remarks after U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned such security guarantees at a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders backing Ukraine in Washington on Monday. According to Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated his willingness to agree to security guarantees for Ukraine.

According to NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, who attended the meeting, 30 countries, including Japan, will be involved in offering security guarantees.

Ishiba did not specify how Japan will participate, saying, "We're not in the phase where we can provide details."

