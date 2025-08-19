LDP Begins Talks on Possible Early Leadership Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday began discussions on whether to hold a party leadership election ahead of schedule, which would effectively recall its current leader, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The party decided at a general meeting of its lawmakers in both chambers of the Diet on Aug. 8 to discuss the matter, as Ishiba is under pressure from some in the party to step down following the party's poor showing in last month's House of Councillors election.

On Tuesday, the LDP presidential election administration commission, headed by Ichiro Aisawa, held its first meeting on the matter but was unable to reach a conclusion on when and how to confirm the opinions of LDP lawmakers and prefectural chapters. The commission will meet again next week.

After the meeting, Aisawa told reporters that he aims to confirm the intentions of the lawmakers and prefectural chapters in writing with their signatures. "We'll finalize the method issue (at the next meeting)," he said.

A clause in the party's constitution stipulates that an extraordinary presidential election will be held if more than half of the total number of member lawmakers and prefectural chapters demand it. This clause has never been triggered.

