Rakuten Mobile Gets Administrative Guidance over Illegal Access

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s communications ministry has given administrative guidance to Rakuten Mobile Inc. over a substantial delay in its reporting of a case in which its mobile phone service system was illegally accessed, leading to leaks of personal information.

Specifically, the ministry instructed the company Tuesday to report corrective measures in writing by the end of October.

In the case, several boys were arrested earlier this year on suspicion of fraudulently subscribing to the company’s mobile phone service by illegally accessing its system and of reselling the subscriptions. The boys are believed to have conducted the malpractice repeatedly.

It has been found that personal information, including call histories of at least about 7,000 subscriptions, was leaked.

The ministry determined that this constituted a breach of secrecy of correspondence under the telecommunications business law and that Rakuten Mobile, a unit of e-commerce giant Rakuten Group Inc., had an obligation to immediately report the incident to the ministry.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]