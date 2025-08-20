Japan to Provide 550 M. Dollars to "Gavi" Vaccine Alliance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has told Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates that Japan will donate 550 million dollars over five years to "Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance," which promotes immunization in developing countries.

Ishiba showed the plan at a meeting with Gates, who heads the Gates Foundation, at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Tuesday, Tetsuo Saito, leader of Komeito, the coalition partner of Ishiba's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told reporters. Saito was also present at the meeting.

The prime minister will announce the pledge at the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD 9, set to kick off in the city of Yokohama, south of the Japanese capital, Wednesday for a three-day run.

Gates thanked Japan for the donation and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening cooperation with the country, according to Saito.

Gavi was launched in 2000 through the partnership between public institutions such as the World Health Organization and private organizations including the Gates Foundation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]