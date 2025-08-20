SBI Holdings Seen Investing in Tohoku Bank

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese online financial service group SBI Holdings Inc. is in talks on forming a capital and business tie-up with Tohoku Bank, which is mainly operating in Iwate Prefecture, part of the Tohoku northeastern Japan region, it has been learned.

SBI Holdings is expected to acquire an equity stake of about 3 pct in the bank, which is listed on the Standard section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, informed sources said.

This would mark SBI Holdings’ first investment in a regional bank since 2022, when it bought shares in Taiko Bank, based in the city of Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture, central Japan.

Tohoku Bank would be the 10th regional bank to receive investment from SBI Holdings, listed on the TSE’s top-tier Prime section.

SBI Holdings aims to accelerate its partnerships with regional banks while placing Tokyo-based subsidiary SBI Shinsei Bank at the center of its “fourth megabank” initiative.

