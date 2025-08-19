Defense Ministry Seen Seeking Record 8.8-T.-Yen Budget

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Defense Ministry plans to submit a fiscal 2026 budget request totaling a record 8.8 trillion yen, informed sources said Tuesday.

The budget request is expected to include around 200 billion yen for acquiring drones to enhance attack, reconnaissance and other defense capabilities in coastal and other areas.

For the acquisition, the ministry will consider various models including those made in foreign countries such as the United States and Australia.

The ministry has decided to deploy a large number of drones, which are relatively cost-friendly, to bolster Japan’s defense against possible invasions, according to the sources.

The ministry will also work to compile a new defense vision centered on the use of drones in land, sea, and underwater operations by the end of fiscal 2027, the sources said.

