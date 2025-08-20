Japan Extends Deadline for Stockpiled Rice Sales

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s agriculture ministry said Wednesday that it has decided to extend the deadline for selling government-stockpiled rice released under discretionary contracts.

The ministry now believes that it is difficult to sell all of the rice by the original deadline set at the end of this month, due to slow deliveries to retailers.

While a new deadline will not be set, the ministry will ask businesses concerned to make sure that the rice sells out within a month of delivery, ministry officials said.

The delivery deadline, initially set for Wednesday, has also been extended. The same day, the ministry stopped accepting new applications for the stockpiled rice.

According to the ministry, about 100,000 tons out of the contracted total of 280,000 tons remain undelivered.

