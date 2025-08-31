80 Years On: Chinese-Language Care Supports Aging Japanese War Orphans

Newsfrom Japan

Tokorozawa, Saitama Pref., Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese war orphans who were left behind in China amid the turmoil at the end of World War II and repatriated to Japan decades later are now entering old age.

Many struggle to adapt to conventional nursing homes because of language barriers. To meet their needs, Mariko Kamijo, 47, the eldest daughter of a repatriated orphan, has opened a nursing care facility that provides support in Chinese.

One day in July at Isshoen, a nursing care facility in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, eastern Japan, 10 clients took part in light exercises and recreational activities, occasionally chanting, "Yi, er, san, si," meaning one, two, three, four in Chinese. Much of the conversation in the room was in Chinese as well.

More than half of the roughly 30 people who use the facility, including spouses, are Japanese who went to China as children during the war, when parts of the country were under Japanese control, and were later left behind there. Some speak little or no Japanese. "I treat them as if they were my own parents," says Kamijo, who addresses them in Chinese.

She was inspired to start the nursing care business after learning about the experiences of her father, Mitsuhiko, 87, who was left behind in China at the age of 7.

