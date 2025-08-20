Ishiba Unveils New Economic Initiative as TICAD 9 Starts

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba unveiled a new regional economic initiative at the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD 9, which kicked off in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Wednesday.

At the opening ceremony for the summit-level meeting, to be held for three days, Ishiba, co-chair of the conference, proposed the initiative designed to enhance economic ties between the continent and regions linking it with India.

He also announced that the Japanese public and private sectors will collaborate to increase investments in Africa.

"It will be an age from now that solutions produced in Africa help global society including Japan," Ishiba said. "Japan hopes that it will maintain reliable partnerships with the continent, providing each other with solutions."

"Let Japan and leaders gathering here from African countries as one meet challenges that the world and Africa have faced, by discussing together innovative means to solve them," he added.

