Japan Average Pump Price Falls for 1st Time in 5 Weeks

Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's average retail price of regular gasoline fell 0.2 yen from a week earlier to 174.70 yen per liter as of Monday, marking the first decline in five weeks due to lower crude oil prices, the industry ministry said Wednesday.

Among Japan's 47 prefectures, 30 recorded falls in the average gasoline price, two saw no change, and 15 reported increases.

Aichi had the lowest average price, at 168.80 yen, followed by Saitama, at 169.50 yen. Kagoshima had the highest, at 185 yen.

In the week through next Monday, the national average price is expected to fall slightly due to falling crude oil prices, according to the Oil Information Center of the Institute of Energy Economics.

